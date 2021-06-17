Led by senior Jasmeen Tinsley’s strong all-around performance, the Washington-Liberty Generals placed third in the girls 6D North Region outdoor track and field championships.
The Generals had 63 points in the high-school meet. Westfield won with 95 and South Lakes was second with 70.
Tinsley won the 100 hurdles in 14.59 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 44.78.
She finished third in the 100 dash, fourth in the high jump and long jump and fifth in the pole vault.
Washington-Liberty’s Ally Obenberger placed second in the 800 race (21:21.52).
Also for the W-L girls team, Annabel Friedman was third in the shot put with Megan Peck fourth, Rachel Mulvaney was seventh in the 1,600 and eighth in the 3,200, Da’Maya Johnson was sixth in the shot, Riley Johnson sixth in the discus, and the 4x800 relay was second.
Mulvaney and Obenberger ran on that relay along with Lily Kuzdzal and Karenna Keane.
The Yorktown High girls finished fourth with 51 points and were led by double winner Anna Macon Corcoran in the 800 (2:16.80) and 1,600 (4:48.67).
Viktorie Klepetkova had a big meet for Yorktown. She won the high jump (5-2), was second in the triple jump, fourth in the 100 hurdles, fifth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the long jump. Yorktown’s Alma de Miguel Evuna Eki was fifth in the 100 and 200 dashes.
For the Wakefield High girls, Kareena Stowers finished fourth in the 800 and Sofia Vasquez sixth in the pole vault.
In the boys 6D North Region meet, the one winner from an Arlington school was Washington-Liberty’s Charles Male in the high jump at 6-feet. Male was fifth in the long and triple jumps and seventh in the 100 dash.
Bilguun Soronzonbold was third in the 300 hurdles, fifth in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the triple jump for W-L. Jackson Broadwell placed fifth in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 110 event, Alexis Medina was fourth in the shot, Jonah Friedman fourth in the discus and sixth in the shot and Ian Neff took sixth in the 400 dash.
For the Yorktown boys, Owen McArdle was third in the 3,200 and fifth in the 1,600, Jackson Birdseye was fourth in the 100 and the 4x100 relay was third.
Leading the Wakefield boys was Jose Florian-Grant with a second in the shot put (44-3), Lukai Hatcher took sixth in the high jump and fifth in the 200 dash, Jackson Harari was sixth in the 100, Nadim Abdu seventh in the 800 and Bryson Horsford seventh in the 300 hurdles.
