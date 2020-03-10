An Arlington County boys sixth-grade travel team completed a 50-game season with an overall record of 38-12.
The team competed in Division 1 of the Fairfax County Youth Basketball League, finishing as regular season champions with an 11-2 record. In the postseason Fairfax League tournament, Arlington finished second, going 2-1.
It defeated Burke, 50-38, in the quarterfinals, avenged a regular-season loss to Manassas Park with a 63-42 semifinal win, then lost to second-seeded Lee District, 62-52, in the final.
In the semifinal, Jeremiah Poole led all Arlington scorers with 25 points (four three-pointers), Carmichael Williams dominated inside play with 16 points and Gabriel Smith added 10.
Defensive performances by Dylan Fletcher, Jeremy Jackson and Jake Coulam helped anchor the win.
In the title game, Williams had 12 points, Coulam 11 and Fletcher 10.
Poole, Jackson and Coulam were selected to the all-league team.
Other Arlington team members were Aleksandar Aleksic, Sam Brown, George Hughes, Michael McNamara, Khalin Patel and Gibson Sauri. The team was coached by Martin Lowen, Scott Fletcher and Eamon McGoldrick.
Arlington won the regular season in the District League in Alexandria at 7-0 and played in several local tournaments.
* An Arlington fifth-grade Division 1 boys travel team finished second in the Fairfax County Youth Basketball League regular season with a record of 8-1, then was second in the tournament.
After defeating Great Falls, 36-24, in the quarterfinals, then edging McLean, 43-36, in a semifinal, Arlington lost to top-seed Burke, 45-37, in the championship game.
Wyatt Douglas, Sam Roosa and Danny Sullivan were selected all-league.
Other Arlington players were Kevin Colevas, Bennett Porter, Peter Talbot, Kellen Colevas, Luke Johns, Jack Cameron, Alex Randisi and Matt Langley. Vidal Sadaka and Ben Urbnanski were the coaches..
