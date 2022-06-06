The Arlington Triathlon, in memory of Anne Viviani, is a kids-only event starting at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12 at Washington-Liberty High School.
The event features a pool swim, a bike ride and a track run. The age groups for boys and girls are ages 7 to 8, 9 to 10, 11 to 12 and 13 to 15. The distances differ for each age group.
The oldest 13 to 15 participants will swim 250 yards in the Washington-Liberty Aquatics Center pool, bike 5.6 miles, then finish with a 1.4-mile run on the W-L track.
The event is hosted by Triathlon Family USA, Inc., the organization that manages the Arlington Triathlon Club.
The club coaches public-school children from elementary grades and older.
For decades, Arlington resident Viviani was a highly-accomplished athlete, winning multiple triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon medals, and nine national championships in triathlon and duathlon. Viviani died in 2018, while driving home from a race in South Carolina with her husband, Donn, when a deer struck their vehicle.
Donn Viviani often hands out the medals at the Arlington Triathlon.
For more triathlon information, visit http://triathlonfamilyusa.co
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.