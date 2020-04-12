Would this spring have brought a repeat of the unprecedented success a threesome of varsity lacrosse teams in Arlington enjoyed a year ago on the public high-school circuit?
The spring sports season was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, so that question will not be answered.
In 2019, the (then) Washington-Lee Generals (14-6) and Yorktown Patriots each advanced to the semifinals of the girls region-tournament play, with Yorktown (14-8) moving on to the Class 6 state tourney and going 1-1.
In boys lacrosse, Yorktown (8-6) was a region qualifier, losing in the first round.
Combined, it was the best post-season advancement by Arlington teams in the history of the trio of programs.
All three squads returned many top players in 2020, so the potential existed for another strong showing.
The Yorktown girls were scheduled to return senior attack Kate Burke, a first-team all-state player in 2019, along with starting goalie Olivia Klein.
Other top field-player returners were Elizabeth Cowan, Eleanor Dorsey, Camille Kuwana, Jackie Kabira, Ainsley Burke and Carly LaPierre.
Yorktown had a tough non-district schedule that included the likes of perennial region and state contenders Robinson, Oakton, Westfield and Chantilly.
The (now) Washington-Liberty girls started just one senior last spring. A key returner for the Generals was senior attack Jeanie Laybourn, a second-team all-state player a year ago.
Other top returners included Rebecca Stewart, Martha Hays, Dyanne Canedo, Amelia Zottola, Mikayla Ullom, Marian Zottola, Carolilne Hamilton, Hannan Goff, Sophie Finkelstein, Shea Messman, Ainsley McCabe, Anna Erskine and Clara Grimmelbein.
The top returner for the Yorktown boys was all-region player Luke Helfgott. Others were Scott Samples, Connor Kaetzel, Matteo Roman, Graham Prather-Long, Merrick Carey, Seth Roberts, Gabe Margosis, Han Miller, Nate Guggolz and Patrick Ferguson.
The boys non-district schedule included games against top region and state contenders W.T. Woodson, Oakton, Robinson, Chantilly and South County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.