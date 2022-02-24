Washington-Liberty High School wrestler John Baker finished second in the recent Virginia High School League Class 6 state championships at the 182-pound weight class.
Baker finished with a 3-1 overall record in the competition. His wins included a pin and a major decision. Baker lost in the title match by a 6-0 score.
Baker entered the state meet as the 6D North Region and Liberty District individual champion.
Yorktown High School heavyweight Blake Buchert finished third in the state. His teammate Liam Gil-Swiger placed fourth.
A number of other wrestlers from Arlington high-school teams participated in the state meet, like Washington-Liberty’s Jack Myers at 145 pounds and Wakefield’s Rhys Carlson at 160, but they did not place in the top four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.