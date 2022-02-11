There were six individual champions overall from high-school teams in Arlington at the Liberty District championships.
The Yorktown Patriots had the most winners with four. They were Cambyses Khani at 106 pounds, Max Apsel (138), Liam Gil-Swiger (152) and heavyweight Blake Buchert.
The Washington-Liberty Generals’ two champions were Jack Myers (145) and John Baker (182).
For the Wakefield Warriors, Rhys Carlson won at 160.
Washington-Liberty placed fourth in the team scoring. Second individually for W-L were Basleale Mulugeta at 106, Henry Moran (113) and Wyatt Shoelson (138). Third were Dominik Woodard (120) and Jose Morales (170).
Yorktown finished fifth, with Ian Haddad (195) and Telmun Bayambajargal (220) placing third each.
For Wakefield, Temuujin Erdenetuya (126) and Tanner Nelson (138) were third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.