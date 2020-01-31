The Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots participated in the Liberty District duals at South Lakes High School on Jan. 25 in what served as a warmup meet for the upcoming district championship.
Yorktown went 2-1, defeating McLean, 36-33, and Herndon, 35-31, and losing to Langley, 43-27.
Sophomore heavyweight wrestler Blake Buchert went 3-0 in those wrestlilng matches. He had the clinching wins in the team’s two victories.
Also going 3-0 were Bijon Bose at 120 and Justin Knights at 160.
Finishing with a 2-1 record for Yorktown were Srijon Bose (113), Max Apsel (132), Will Hurst (152) and Steve Bova (220). With one win were Joseph Knight (126), Theo Wallace (170) and Ian Haddad (182). Liam Swiger (138), Chris Finken (138), Erik Hernandez (145) and Richard Suchyta (195) also wrestled.
“We were not at full strength, but we still won two out of three matches," Yorktown coach Andrew Adams said. “Blake Buchert rose to challenge to defeat both of his opponents.”
In W-L’s 45-33 victory over Langley, winners for the Generals were Henry Moran at 106 pounds, Steven Chen (113), Jack Myers (120), Ahman Williams (152), Jacob Swisher (160), John Baker (170), Will Murphy (182) and Alexis Martinez-Medina (heavyweight).
Washington-Liberty won its other two matches as well, going 3-0. The Generals also defeaed Herndon, 49-30, and South Lakes 39-33.
Moran 106 pounds, Williams (152), Swisher (160), Baker (170) and Murphy (182) all went 3-0. Swisher, Baer and Murphy won all of their matches by pin.
In a previous competition for Washington-Liberty, the Generals defeated West Potomac, 42-27.
* The Wakefield Warriors finished the regular season with a 6-7 dual record.
Top wrestlers for the Warriors have been Steven Rochard at 152 pounds with a 23-2 record and has more than 100 career victories.
Wakefield’s Vincent Galang suffered an ankle injury early in the season and won’t wrestle again for the Warriors. He was was the runner up last year in the state last year and plans to wrestle in college at King’s University in Tennessee.
Wakefield finished 1-1 in a quad meet at Falls Church High School, defeating Jefferson, 41-24, and losing to Edison, 50-30.
Winning two matches for Wakefield were Ejaz Quereshi at 120 pounds, Rochard (152), Cameron Queen (160) and Milo Clark (195). Single-match winners were Alexis Castro (132), Dennis Urquilla (145), Devon Graham (170) and Everett Sullivan (182).
