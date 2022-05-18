An Arlington 16-under boys youth basketball team recently won the Capital District Classic tournament.
In pool play, Arlington defeated Fastbreak Basketball Academy, 56-40, and 25th Hour, 59-41.
In bracket play, Arlington coach Matt Parker had the team play a strong pressure defense, defeating FBA again, 45-40.
In the championship game, Arlington trailed 29-20 at halftime to the top-seed Berk Warriors from Reading, Pa. Arlington rallied in the second half with multiple players hitting three-pointers and pulled away with a 56-45 victory.
Players were Travis Parker, Leo Fall, James Hogans, Nick Rados, Alex Calleja, Owen Nemirow, Matt Bristol, Jackson Lynch, James McClennan, Dalai Davaatseren, David Pacheco, Trevor Parker and Max Hickey.
