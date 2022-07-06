The Arlington Soccer 2005 Boys Red team won the U.S. Youth Soccer under-17 Eastern Regional tournament championship in West Virginia recently.
Arlington blanked the Council Rock (Pa.) United FC Bucks Dominion team, 2-0, in the championship match.
Arlington, coached by Matt Badiee, allowed just one goal in its six regional-tournament games and was 6-0 in the competition with five shutouts, all in its final five matches. Arlington outscored its competition, 17-1.
The Council Rock team was 4-0-1 entering the championship match, including victories by 5-0 and 10-0 scores. The team had allowed three goals.
Arlington now advances to the national championships, held July 19-24 at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.
The players for Arlington are Peter Kalitka, Logan Graham, Lucas Wendel, Axel Chicas, Mo Ahmed, Alex Gardner, Jared Weber, Zach Rader, Andre Barrett, Ewan Speicher, Jack Garwood, Caden Smith, Jonah Holloway, Tyler Foti, A.J. Olic, Tai Bhalla, Colin Prendergast, Elias Homer, Oliver Svenburg and Daniel Bollman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.