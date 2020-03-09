Like school-boundary changes and e-scooter regulations, there’s something about determining who gets priorities on the Arlington government’s athletic fields and related facilities that can bring out the worst in some portions of the citizenry.
Arlington officials, however, are hoping for a collaborative spirit as the government holds a public meeting on athletic-field availability and utilization on March 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Walter Reed Community Center, 2909 16th Street South.
Determining priority for field use has been a contentious effort for several years, and the recently adopted Public Spaces Master Plan mandates an analysis of athletic field availability, utilization and allocation to help make field-use processes more efficient, county officials said.
“Whether you play on an organized team or enjoy one of our many fields for casual recreation, share your thoughts and help us determine community needs,” officials said in announcing the meeting.
