The 10-under Arlington Arsenal Blue baseball team won the Memorial Day Weekend Tournament in Manassas with a 5-0 record.
The team finished 2-0 in bracket play, defeating the McLean Rakers Purple, 24-1, and the Herndon Hawks, 11-0.
In the playoff round, the No. 1-seed Arsenal defeated the Virginia Beach 5 Stars, 15-0, the McLean Rakers Gold, 7-6, and the Burke Bulldogs, 8-6, in the championship.
The players were Aiden Duran, Benjamin Shaw, Dev Kataria, Ethan Hall, Ethan Shinn, Jack Bourgeois, Logan Duce, Luke Guffey, Maddox Cory, Miles McBride and Nicholas Guthrie. Mark Nersasian was the coach.
