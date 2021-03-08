The Washington-Liberty Generals (9-3) have reached the championship match of the Capital Scholastic Hockey League club playoffs.
The No. 3 seed Generals are scheduled to play top seed West Potomac in the finals on Friday, March 19 in Prince William County. Washington-Liberty lost to West Potomac, 6-2, in a regular-season match when the Generals were missing some key players.
So far, Washington-Liberty is 2-0 in the playoffs, after receiving a first-round bye and had a three-match winning streak entering the high-school finals.
In the semifinals, W-L defeated No. 7 seed Bishop Ireton, 4-2, as Will Jamieson and Ethan Boyagian scored the Generals’ first two goals and the game was tied at 2 entering the third period.
Alex Bogachev and Matthew Clarke added goals in that period. Kyle Wilson finished with three assists. Clarke and Jackson Nowinski each had one assists.
Anders Nelson got the win in goal.
“I’m proud of our team for overcoming the early adversity we faced,” W-L coach Matt Seney said. “We had two key players get extended penalties and both basically missed the entire first period. Our players stepped up and weathered the storm.”
Washington-Liberty last won the league title in 2019, losing in the semifinals last year to eventual champion Lake Braddock.
Wilson and Boyagian were chosen first-team all-league for their play this season, with Clarke making second team and Harry Burmeister and Nelson chosen honorable mention.
NOTE: Washington-Liberty and Yorktown are scheduled to play in an annual post playoff showdown between the Arlington rivals at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex at some point after March 19.
