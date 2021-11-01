Curious to know how the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame players are chosen? Join the Better Sports Club at its monthly Nov. 10 meeting in person to hear a first-hand account of the selection process from guest speaker Peter Barzilai, an assistant managing editor for USA Today.
Barzilai joined the company in 2003 and worked as the Major League Baseball editor for nearly a decade. He also is a member of the Baseball Writers Association of America, and has submitted a Hall of Fame Ballots in each of the past seven years.
After many virtual-speaker events over the past year, the Nov. 10 meeting will mark the resumption or in-person gathering in a while at the Knights of Columbus hall. Dinner will be in the ballroom, with cocktails at 6:15 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
Attendees must by vaccinated. The cost of the dinner is $30 with a cash bar. Reserve space on-line at www.bettersportsclub.org.
