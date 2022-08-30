The Northern Virginia Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (NVADACA) will host its 36th annual fund-raising golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. at Bull Run Golf Club in Haymarket. Proceeds from the tournament go toward college scholarships to high-school senior student-athletes in Northern Virginia.
Find registration information about how to play in the event individually or as a foursome, or make donations to sponsor the tournament on the Website at www.nvadaca.org or by e-mail at nvadaca@gmail.com.
The tournament will include a closest-to-the-pin contest along with longest-drive and putting contests. A prize will be presented to the team with the lowest score.
In May, NVADACA awarded 21 scholarships of $4,000 each to seniors during a breakfast banquet at Springfield Golf& Country Club.
Find overall registration information on the Website at www.nvadaca.org. The site has information on how to join NVADACA and make donations. The group has monthly meetings and additional events.
Since 1980, a total of 500 students from 43 different high schools have received scholarships from NVADACA, totaling more than $1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.