Yorktown High School graduate Lauren Flynn was one of 20 players named to the U.S. Under-20 Women’s Youth National Team that will compete in the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship Feb. 25-March 12 in the Dominican Republic.
Flynn is a defender for Florida State’s women’s soccer team and helped lead the Seminoles to the 2021 national championship.
The top three teams from the Concacaf Tournament will qualify for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. The U.S. has won a record seven Concacaf Women’s U-20 titles.
In the Concacaf group stage, the U.S. plays Feb. 25 against Nicaragua followed by games Feb. 27 against Puerto Rico and March 1 against the Dominican Republic.
Flynn is one of 17 college players on the roster.
