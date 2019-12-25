Some of the best and most fun events during the wintertime high-school sports seasons are the many neighborhood rivalry basketball games in the Sun Gazette’s various coverage areas and beyond.
The contests, especially boys and girls doubleheaders on Friday nights, draw sellout and enthusiastic crowds that include large and vocal student sections, often attired in some type of colorful and creative theme costume.
Plus, the smaller the gym, the hotter the temperatures rise inside. For that reason, coats and sweaters should not be brought indoors.
Some such contests have already occurred in the 2019-20 campaign. There was last week’s all-Arlington Wakefield at Washington-Liberty twinbill. A night later, the Madison Warhawks hosted the Marshall Statesmen in a packed-house doubleheader in Vienna. A few evenings earlier in McLean, the Flint Hill and Potomac School boys clashed.
In a week-one showdown, the Bishop O’Connell and Paul VI Catholic girls and boys met the same night at opposite sites. The O’Connell vs. Paul VI boys rivalry is one of the best anywhere – often not getting enough attention for that fact.
Some of those upcoming Sun Gazette area big rivalry competitions – not occurring until 2020 – will be Langley vs. McLean, Oakton against Madison and Yorktown facing Washington-Liberty.
In other Northern Virginia venues, any Centreville vs. Chantilly, Lake Braddock against West Springfield, Fairfax taking on W.T. Woodson, Herndon against South Lakes or Edison and Lee games are traditional wild-time sellouts.
When the Herndon-South Lakes and Edison-Lee boys rivalries were at their peaks, the three small gyms – other than South Lakes – might be sold out an hour before tipoff.
Sellouts still occur for such rivalries. So arrive early, with no topcoats.
