The 9-under and 10-under Arlington Arsenal Blue baseball teams won Battle of Bull Run Baseball tournament titles in recent action in Manassas.
n The 9-under team went 4-0 overall, defeating the Mount Vernon Patriots Gray, 14-0, Cavalry Baseball, 11-1, Warriors, 11-8, and Aldie Senators, 14-8, in the championship game.
The team, coached by Josh DiDonato, got multiple hits from Bryce Decker, Kayden Ragsdale, Nick Nimerala and Henry Porter.
Other players are Luke Guffey, Jack Trumble, Thomas Neyman, Zachary Liu-Bailey, Matt Woofley, Cameron Kreger, Liam Glynn and Jackson Davis.
Overall, the team has an 11-2 summer record and is 28-3 since the fall of 2019.
nThe 10-under squad finished 1-1 in pool play, defeating the Nova Elite, 10-4, and losing to Fielders Choice, 4-0.
As the third seed in playoff action, the Arsenal defeated the Potomac Blast from Ranson, W.Va., 4-2, in the semifinals, then blanked Fielders Choice, 6-0, in the title tilt.
Max Blumberg went the distance on the mound against the Blast, while Dylan Stone shut out Fielders Choice, avenging an earlier loss.
On offense, the team had multiple hits from Sam Graf, Ryan Klinger, Gunner Chapman, Tommy Keane, Nate Moseley, Will McKeever, Talon Duce, Blumberg and Stone. Brady Doster was strong defensively at second base. Other contributions came from Steven Brogan, Nathan Harvey and Carter Stern.
Mark Nersasian coaches the team and Keith Stone is the assistant.
