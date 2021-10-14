The Arlington Travel Baseball 11-under Arsenal Blue won the Coach Fox Classic tournament at the Barcroft baseball complex.
Trailing 6-3 to the Sterling Xplosion with two outs in the top of the fifth inning of the championship game, four straight batters reached base, cutting the lead to 6-5. With two runners aboard, Henry Porter hit a three-run homer over the right-field fence for an 8-5 lead. The Arsenal Blue added an insurance run in the sixth and held Sterling scoreless in the bottom half of the frame for the 9-6 victory and its third straight championship.
After mustering only two hits in a loss to the Arlington Storm, the Arsenal bats came alive with 43 hits and 36 runs over the next three games, including seven home runs. Four came in the semi-final rematch against the Storm, and none more important than Porter’s blast in the final.
Coach Jackson Clement’s team improved its fall record to 8-5 and 31-8 for the entire 2021 campaign.
The Arsenal roster includes Porter, Knox Brittain, Jackson Davis, Bryce Decker, Cameron Kreger, Zack Liu-Bailey, Thomas Neyman, Nick Nimerala, Kayden Ragsdale, Quentin Wells and Matt Woolfley.
