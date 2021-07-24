The 11-under Arlington Arsenal Blue won the 16-team Future Stars Dawg Days of Summer tournament in Hershey, Pa.The Arsenal won their pool with a 2-0-1 record.
In their first game, they defeated the Susquehanna Valley Outlaws, 10-2, then rallied to nipp the Southside Crew, 12-10, in their second.Matteo Pipia, Nate Moseley and Talon Duce delivered key home runs during the comeback and Tommy Keane hit a two-run homer to break a sixth-inning tie. Dylan Stone pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the win.
In their final pool game, the Arsenal needed a win or tie versus the Eagle Baseball Club to advance to the semifinals. Trailing 2-0 in the fifth inning, Will McKeever knocked in Sam Graf and later scored himself to tie the score at 2, and that's how the contest ended. Pipia pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts.
In the semifinals, the Arsenal defeated Cage Academy, 7-5, with Moseley earning the victory.
The championship game required three extra innings to determine a winner. After numerous momentum swings, the Arsenal ultimately prevailed 8-7 over the Mid State Mavericks in nine innings.
Stone pitched five strong frames to start the game. Duce threw two effective relief innings and hit a critical two-out solo home run to tie the game in the fifth.
Brady Doster hurled two scoreless innings to close the game and earn the win.
Arlington scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie and ensure the game continued, with Graf and Keane delivering key hits and Keane scoring on a clutch two-out RBI single by Carter Stern.
Ryan Klinger reached base to lead off the bottom of ninth, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Moseley then scored Klinger with a sacrifice fly to end the game.
The Arsenal coaches were Joey Sullivan, Keith Stone and Matt Klinger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.