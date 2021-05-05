The 11-under Arsenal Blue team of Arlington Travel Baseball won the top-flight of the recent Playmaker Tournament in Richmond.
The Blue defeated the D.C. Titans, 9-1, and Mid-Atlantic Orioles Hastings, 12-2, in pool play. That was followed by a 9-7 victory over RockIt Sports Black in the championship game.
Nate Moseley, Matteo Pipia and Dylan Stone were the winning pitchers for the Arsenal.
Throughout the tournament, the team received strong contributions from their entire lineup. Eight players recorded multiple hits, six having at least three RBI and nine scoring two or more runs.
The Blue blasted four home runs hit by Moseley (two), Pipia and Gunner Chapman.
Other players were Brady Doster, Talon Duce, Sam Graf, Tommy Keane, Ryan Klinger, Will McKeever and Carter Stern. The team is coached by Jackson Clement and Joey Sullivan.
