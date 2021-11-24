The Arlington Arsenal Blue 12-under baseball team won the gold division of the Northern Virginia Travel Baseball League end-of-season fall tournament.
The Arsenal went 2-0 in pool play, allowing four runs to earn the No. 2 seed in the 11-team playoff round.
In the elimination contests, the Arsenal defeated the Burke Bulldogs, 10-1, the Reston Warriors Black, 4-3 in eight innings, and the Metro Senators, 8-1, in the championship game.
The team used seven pitchers in the three elimination contests, allowing three earned runs on a total of 14 hits, with four walks and 24 strikeouts.
Every player recorded a hit in the elimination games, nine of the 12 scored a run and 10 had RBI.
The players were Sammy Braccia, Brady Doster, Talon Duce, Sam Graf, Tommy Keane, Ryan Klinger, Will McKeever, Nate Moseley, Matteo Pipia, Dylan Stone, Parker Vance and Ethan Wassel. The coach was Joey Sullivan, and he was assisted by Jimmy Cresce and Keith Stone.
