The Arlington Arsenal Blue 9-under baseball team won the 7th Inning Stretch Tournament in Georgetown, Del., near Rehoboth Beach.
The Arsenal went 3-1 in group play defeating the Poughkeepsie Lightning, 4-3, the Atlantic County Raiders, 10-0, and the Ridgewood Raiders, 10-0.
They lost to the KBC Lions, 9-1. That made the Arsenal the No. 2 seed in the four-team playoff round.
In the semifinals, the Arsenal defeated the Poughkeepsie Lightning a second time. Then in the final, Arlington topped the KBC Lions, 5-1, for a revenge victory to win their second tournament of the month.
The Arsenal players were Atticus Clark, Conor Michalowski, Dev Kataria, Ethan Hall, Ethan Morse, Ethan Shinn, John Allard, Jack Bourgeois, Logan Duce, Luke Guffey, Maddox Cory, and Miles McBride. Josh DiDonato and Steve Guffey were the coaches.
