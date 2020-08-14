The Arlington Arsenal 10-under Blue baseball team won the top flight of the USSSA 804 Around the Horn tournament in Richmond.
The team defeated the Virginia Seminoles-West 10-3, Southside Crew, 7-5, then rallied to down the Mount Vernon Patriots Maroon, 6-5, in championship contest.
The Arsenal received strong pitching from Nate Moseley, Sam Graf, Ryan Klinger, Max Blumberg and Dylan Stone. Graf pitched four strong innings of two-run relief in beating Southside Crew. Moseley threw six total innings, allowing just one run.Klinger pitched two innings of scoreless relief to close the championship game.
Carter Stern had a key hit to tie the championship and Nathan Harvey used his speed to score the eventual winning run on a passed ball. Gunner Chapman hit two home runs in the tournament.
Other contributors were Max Blumberg, Talon Duce, Tommy Keane, Ryan Klinger, Will McKeever, Brady Doster and Steven Brogan. The team is coached by Mark Nersasian and assisted by Keith Stone.
The 10-under Arsenal had an overall 17-2 spring/summer record and 29-5 since the 2019 fall campaign.
