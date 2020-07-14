The Arlington Travel Baseball 9-12-under Arsenal teams kicked off the their summer season by compiling a one-day combined record of 10-1 and outscoring opponents, 150-53.
The 9-under Arsenal Blue defeated the Arlington Storm Black, 15-3 and 21-8. The 12-under Arsenal Blue defeated the Arlington Storm Black, 9-8 and 9-5, belting five home runs.
