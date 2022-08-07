The 10-under Arlington Arsenal White won the Washington Township’s Summer Classic B baseball tournament in New Jersey recently.
The Arsenal, the top seed after pool play, defeated the host, 7-3, in the championship game. Strong defense and timely hitting carried the team.
In other games, the Arsenal won by 7-2, 10-0 and 18-2 scores.
Players for the Arsenal were Anders Gick, Desta Semroc-Clarke, Fitz Crowder, Flynn Uscinski, Gleb Kasyan, James Gentry, John Allard, Logan Brangman, Nicholas Bruno, Ren Newton, Samuel Schobel, Troy Ibinson and William Chase.
The team was coached by Richie Pacheco and Dan Uscinski.
