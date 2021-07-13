The 9-under Arlington Arsenal Blue won the KEYS for Soldiers tournament in Clarksburg, Md.
The team finished 2-0 in pool play, allowing four runs while scoring 32, and was the No. 2 seed in the preceding elimination games.
In its first elimination contest, the Arsenal defeated the Urbana Hawks, 11-5, then the BCC Big Train, 10-1, to advance to the championship game.
In that showdown, the Arsenal downed GORC, 14-4, in 5 innings to win the title.
The Arsenal players were Atticus Clark, Conor Michalowski, Dev Kataria, Ethan Hall, Ethan Morse, Ethan Shinn, John Allard, Jack Bourgeois, Logan Duce, Luke Guffey, Maddox Cory and Miles McBride. Josh DiDonato was the coach.
