Every so many years, the baseball field at Bishop O’Connell High School undergoes a facelift.
The latest is set to begin May 1 when Jacobs Field at Burch Stadium on the school campus in North Arlington will be closed while the current natural-grass diamond will be replaced by a 100-percent artificial surface, even the pitcher’s mound and batters’ boxes.
Construction equipment already is on site. The two-month project, costing just under $2 million, is expected to be completed by August.
Work originally was supposed to begin later in May after the baseball season was complete. When the 2020 spring high-school sports seasons were canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the start date was moved up.
“With the new turf, the field will work better for everyone,” O’Connell baseball coach Kyle Padgett said.
Much of the foul territory also will be artificial-turfed, with the baseball batting cages being relocated slightly. That way, other O’Connell outdoor sports teams can practice on the field when necessary, and when the facility is available.
With the field having artificial turf, Padgett acknowledged that requests likely will increase from other high-school teams and baseball organizations to use the facility in foul-weather situations.
Play began on a campus baseball field at O’Connell in 1957. The location was slightly moved a bit in ensuing years to its current setting at the corners of North Trinidad Street and 26th Street North.
In 2013, the field underwent a total renovation when it was reoriented, with home plate moved closer to 26th street instead of backing up to the school parking lot and Trinidad Street. A state-of-the-art playing surface was installed then, along with fencing, a new scoreboard and dugouts.
The field is named after former O’Connell baseball coaches Harry “Jake” Jacobs and Al Burch. Each won more than 200 games at the helm.
