Continuing what they have done for so many recent high-school golf seasons, the Langley Saxons started another high-school campaign by winning another tournament championship.
The five-time defending state champion open its 2021 fall schedule with a first-place finish in the 19-team, 18-hole Stallion Invitational at Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton.
Langley had two teams in the competition, but its top squad won with a 296 total, led by a 71 from Emily Wang, a pair of 74s by Teddy Kim and McKenzie Hiek, a 77 from Catherine Qui and Casey Lim shot 81.
Wang’s total tied for first-place individual honors with Robinson’s Katie Vu. Kim and Hiek were in a five-way tie for fourth.
Some of Langley’s top returning players, including Suneil Peruvemba and Pierce Hokenson, were at other competitions and did not play in the Stallion event, hosted by the South County High School team.
Langley won by 20 strokes, with Robinson second with a 316 total.
The McLean Highlanders finished 10th (341) with the Oakton Cougars 11th (342). Leading McLean was Max Vadas with an 81 and Max Irish had an 83. For Oakton, Michael Zhou shot 81 and Maaz Nadeem 83.
Langley’s second team was 16th (371) and led by an 82 from Mike Kuligowski.
The defending Concorde District champion Madison Warhawks did not participate in the Stallions tournament.
Madison did finish fourth Aug. 2 with a 318 team score at The Bears Golf Invitational at Fawn Lake Country Club. For Madison, Katelynn Waclawski lead the way with a 76 in the 18-hole tournament. She tied for the second lowest female player in the tournament.
Also for Madison, Robby Nielsen and Jacob Peel each shot 79 and Owen Taylor 84.
Langley entered two teams in the tourney, with the A team shooting 310 to place third, led by a second-place 72 from Hokenson, a 75 from Kim, Hiek shot 80 and Wang 83. The Langley B team had a 338 total, with three players shooting 83 – Kuligowski, Samantha Ritchie and Cameron Hiek. Andrew Wicker had an 89.
Madison is playing in two tournaments this week, including the inaugural Don Roth Invitational at Laurel Hill and Yorktown High School’s tournament.
McLean High School hosts its annual 18-hole George Pavlis Memorial Tournament at Hidden Creek Country Club in Reston on Monday, Aug. 16.
Most of the local teams will play in this week’s 24-team Yorktown tournament.
