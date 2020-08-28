For Mac Marsh, his 2020 summer baseball season playing for Arlington Post 139 was more special, significant and satisfying than normal.
Until the July campaign began, the outfielder/infielder had not played the sport for more than a year. A serious concussion kept him off the diamond last summer for the Arlington Senior Babe Ruth 15-under All-Stars, which advanced to the World Series, as well as prevented him from playing later that year during the fall.
Then, much healthier and ready to play this spring, his high-school baseball season at Gonzaga was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic before Marsh participated in one practice.
So when the shortened 2020 summer season began for Post 139 on June 30, Marsh had not played the sport in an official capacity since June 19 of 2019, or some 364 days. Wearing a batting helmet with a protective face guard, Marsh was eager during his first at-bat since a year earlier, popping out on a 1-0 pitch.
“It was definitely frustrating. I was concerned about playing baseball again, and when that might happen,” Marsh said. “I didn’t feel sorry for myself, I just worked through it all.”
The multiple concussion symptoms Marsh worked through, after getting struck hard in the left side of the head near his temple by a line drive while playing second base during practice, were challenging. There were the headaches that he still gets sometimes. There were memory, cognitive, anxiety, visual and “wackiness” issues, as his father, Pete, explained, that affected different aspects of Marsh’s life, and for quite some time.
He participated in concussion-recovery programs at two different area hospitals over a number of weeks.
“It was a colorful time all the way through,” Pete Marsh said.
Once back on the baseball diamond, after a slow start through three games for Post 139, Marsh produced well with the bat for Arlington. His season totals included a .283 batting average with 10 walks, four doubles, a sacrifice fly and two RBI. Marsh had two three-hit games, one in the playoffs. Throw out those first three games, he batted .316.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Marsh helped fifth-seeded Arlington to a second-place finish in the Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League’s postseason tournament.
“It was great. Playing was a lot of fun and I appreciate the opportunity to play again,” Marsh said. “It was a slow start hitting because I wasn’t used to tracking the ball out of a pitcher’s hand.So it took a little while to get all my timing back. I improved and came around as the season went along.”
In addition to baseball, Marsh also has been a standout and nationally-ranked swimmer for many years. Despite his concussion issues, Marsh continued to swim, mainly short distances, last summer for the Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels of the Colonial Swimming League, then during the winter for the Gonzaga High squad.
As a sophomore, Marsh helped the Gonzaga boys win the 2020 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference with a second in the 100 breaststroke, a third in the 50 freestyle and he swam on two winning relays. With Marsh as a top performer, Gonzaga also won the 2019 Washington Metro Championships.
For the Holy Mackerels during the 2019 summer season, Marsh won three races in the individual all-star competition, and won many more in previous events.
At this point, Marsh said he will probably pursue becoming a college swimmer, but he likes his options for both sports.
