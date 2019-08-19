The name change of Washington-Lee High School in Arlington to Washington-Liberty High has been official for a while. With a new school year set to open in just days, the new name is appearing more and more – as expected and should be the case.

But the switch is weird and will take some getting used to over a considerable amount of time. There are some who still don’t realize the name has changed and are confused when they read Washington-Liberty.

Washington-Lee is one of the oldest high schools in the metropolitan area and commonwealth, giving the school’s name recognition far and wide. So it will still take some time for all to realize and become accustomed to the controversial switch.

For journalists who have been writing “Washington-Lee” for so many years, the new wording also will have a getting-used-to period, but it will be done immediately. Unlike some journalists who choose not to use the name “Redskins” in stories, that will not be the case with “Washington-Liberty” in the Sun Gazette, whether disliking the new name or not.

In news stories, professional journalists should always use the correct school and team names and nicknames, no matter their political preferences or likes or dislikes. Columns and opinion pieces are different.

So, perhaps as the 2019-20 school sports seasons begin, “Washington-Liberty” it will be, and hopefully there won’t be too many typos, because of forgetfulness or just old habits. The school’s “Generals” nickname remains the same, thank goodness.

For headline writing purposes, Washington-Lee was already a long name. Washington-Liberty is even longer and more problematic and challenging to squeeze into spaces.

So going forward, expect to see the abbreviation of “W-L,” which didn’t change either, thank you, probably used more than ever.