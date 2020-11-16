FLINT HILL COLLEGE COMMITS: Three Flint Hill School athletes recently made college commitments to play their sports at the next level.
Girls volleyball senior Gabby Masiello will play at Hofstra University. Baseball player Jason Mendler will attend High Point University to play, and lacrosse player David Allen has chosen Sewanee – The University of the South.
LANGLEY GOLFER SIGNS: Langley High School standout golfer Kelly Chinn recently signed a national letter of intent to play the sports in college at Duke University.
Chinn had a standout spring, summer and fall, winning numerous junior tournaments and placing high in others, playing in the U.S. Amateur and earning the No. 1 ranking in the country for junior players.
TORRES HELPS GLORY: Langley High School girls softball player Reese Torres helped the Virginia Glory 18-under girls softball team compile a 23-4-1 record during the fall.
Torres is a catcher for the Glory. At Langley, she was the starting freshman catcher for the Saxons’ 6D North Region Tournament championship team and state-tourney qualifier in 2019.
Her sister, Sidney Torres, was the starting shortstop on that region-champion team, and now plays for the George Washington University women’s softball squad.
FIELD HOCKEY PLAYERS SIGN: The local Husel Field Hockey Club girls program, which includes players from Madison and Oakton high schools, recently held a college signing ceremony.
Sara Silarszka signed to play at Harvard University, Adriana Risi at Davidson College and Niki Manthos with Virginia Wesleyan University.
