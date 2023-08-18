Aubrey Hatch ready to maintain Colgan’s status as a state volleyball power

Before every Colgan High School volleyball match, Aubrey Hatch braided teammate Alexis Scipione’s hair as part of a ritual Hatch started her freshman year.
Hatch fixed her hair first into a braid, a ponytail or a bun depending on how she felt. Then she turned her attention to Scipione.
Scipione graduated in June, so Hatch needs to find another teammate to keep the tradition going. But rest assured she will. Maintaining traditions is high on her to-do list. So is ensuring there’s no drop-off for Colgan this season.
The Sharks might seem more vulnerable after graduating six seniors who helped the program go 59-7 over the past two years and reach the Class 6 state final both times, winning it all in 2021.
Among the departed are two all-state performers in Brielle Kemavor and Scipione and three others who earned first- or second-team all-district honors. Five of the six are playing volleyball in college.
Hatch is well aware of Colgan’s situation. It’s hard to ignore the reality of the current roster’s makeup. Or the comments she hears from outsiders predicting a down season. But she counters the naysayers with this reality.
“We lost a lot, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have talent,” Hatch said. “We’re looking to put more banners on the wall.”
A four-year varsity player, Hatch knows better than anyone about the importance of maintaining Colgan’s legacy as one of the top high school volleyball programs in Virginia and the most dominant one in Prince William County. The Sharks have lost only one district match in the past six seasons (2019 to Forest Park).
“I don’t want to be the one who drops things,” Hatch said.
HOW SHE GOT HERE
Hatch began her journey with a promotion to varsity during tryouts as a freshman and developed into a first-team all-state performer last season.
At 6-foot-2, Hatch uses her height to great advantage as an outside hitter focused on spikes or blocks to score points. Her two favorite shots are spikes, one that goes down the line and the other across the court. Both are perfectly placed shots designed to go where the opponent can’t return the ball.
But she’s much more than a tall body with power. She plays all six rotations, meaning she never comes off the court. She serves, plays defense and passes effectively as well. Hatch, a 4.0 student, has one Division I scholarship offer already and has received interest from other colleges.
“She’s a well-rounded player,” said Colgan head coach Keith Mesa.
In addition to her skill set, though, Hatch is a leader. She started out as a shy freshman, but as the 17-year-old gained more experience, she became more outspoken in an uplifting way.
Fellow senior and all-state honoree Paula Sigurani said Hatch’s encouragement pushes her to regroup without regret.
“If you make a mistake, she tells you to forget about it,” said Sigurani, one of three returning starters from last season’s 31-3 team. “She doesn’t want you to worry about it. I love being around people like that.”
She also leads by example. In fact, when asked what word she thinks best describes her, Hatch first said “hard worker,” then changed it to “determined.” Either applies.
Hatch tries to see the positive in everything, even in last season’s 3-2 state final loss to Alexandria City. After Colgan had gone up 13-11 in the fifth and final set, the Titans rallied for four straight points to snatch the title away.
“It’s a sensitive topic, but it’s in the past,” Hatch said. “All we can do is learn from it.”
MOVE FROM CALIFORNIA
Hatch is well-acquainted with adjusting to difficult situations. After living in San Diego, she and her family moved to Prince William in February 2020 for her father’s government job. Hatch was not thrilled about leaving behind her home just 30 minutes from the beach, the moderate climate and her best friend to go across the country to a place where she knew no one.
Then Hatch faced another challenge. She enrolled at Benton Middle School as an eighth-grader but was there just over a month before the pandemic shut down schools for the rest of the academic year. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, though, Hatch found ways to keep her spirits up and practiced volleyball techniques at home.
Once things began to open up more, she connected with friends from her local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as through travel volleyball.
When she arrived at Colgan as a freshman, she also played basketball in addition to volleyball. But by her sophomore year, she focused strictly on volleyball to hone her skills and improve her chances of playing in college through a recruiting process that picks up going into the sophomore year.
She first started playing volleyball in fifth grade. Her older sister, Emily, played volleyball in high school as well and served as an inspiration for Hatch. Hatch attended her sister’s games and loved Emily’s leadership and dedication.
Hatch still misses the West Coast and could do without the humidity here. But as is her custom, Hatch sees the blessings in the move – none bigger than what she accomplished her sophomore season.
“If I had not come here, I might not have experienced being a state champion,” Hatch said.
