PATRIOT 3, HYLTON 1: Final scores Monday were 18-25, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-19
For Patriot, Dryden Rancourt had 20 kills, 2 blocks and 4 aces, Natalia Mora 8 kills, Paige Kirby 4 kills and 2 blocks and Lauren Katz 6 aces and 13 assists.
