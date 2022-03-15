General Assembly members took time during their recent 2022 session to honor the memory of John Karinshak, who was active in a host of youth-sports and community organizations in Arlington.
Karinshak died Feb. 2 at the age of 77.
Karinshak worked for the FBI, starting in 1966, he spent 33 years with the Arlington County Police Department, where he served as a detective and captain of the narcotics unit.
“During his time as a police officer, John Karinshak encountered many young people in need of mentorship and positive influences, and he strove to make a difference in the community by volunteering with youth organizations and serving as a coach for youth athletics teams,” noted the legislative resolution, patroned by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) and passed unanimously by both houses of the General Assembly.
Karinshak served in leadership roles with the Arlington Host Lions Club, Eyeglass Recycling Center of Northern Virginia, the Better Sports Club of Arlington and the Arlington Sports Hall of Fame, and played a big role in seeing the significant expansion of the Arlington Babe Ruth baseball program.
In addition to helping run the Babe Ruth league, Karinshak also was a longtime coach and annually helped with registration and many other duties.
He was active with the local Optimist Club and enjoyed working at the club’s annual Christmas-tree lot. He also was a member of and usher at St. Ann Catholic Church.
Karinshak is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith; their son, George; and numerous other family members and friends.
