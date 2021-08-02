Three Babe Ruth all-star baseball teams from Arlington were busy playing high-level postseason competition in recent days.
In Southeast Regional Tournaments in Jackson, Tenn., the Arlington Senior Babe Ruth 13- and 14-under squads finished with a combined 1-4 record.
The district and state champion 13-under team went 0-2, losing to Tallahasse Leon, 9-2, then got nipped by the host Madison County team, 6-5. Madison scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walkoff with the victory and end the series for Arlington. Three errors hurt Arlington in that loss.
Six different Arlington players combined for the 13-under team’s six hits in the loss to Madison County. Patrick Mellett, Will Piester and Alex Goodell each had a hit and an RBI. Mason Wing, Drew Welch and Cooper Lawson each had one hit.
On the mound, Lawson fanned five and Mellett four.
In the loss to Tallahasse, which had 12 hits, Goodell had two hits and Joseph Black and Lawson had one each. Arlington used five pitchers.
Arlington’s 14-under all-stars received an at-large berth into the region tournament, losing their first two games, then routing Iredel County, N.C., 14-4, in their last game behind 20 hits.
In that victory, Jack Rubin and Peter Boersting (double and triple) each had three hits. Brooks Bare had two hits and three RBI and Sam Jackman had two hits and two RBI. Jack Rossa added two hits and one RBI, Kiernan Sacks had two hits and Owen Kent had a hit and one RBI.
Four Arlington pitches combined for eight strikeouts.
In its first two region games, the 14-under stars lost to Greenville, N.C., 7-1, and Okeeheelee, Fla., 2-0. Rubin had four strikeouts in six innings of work against Okeeheelee.
Keegan Westhoff and Jack Keane each had two hits against Greenville.
* In Jensen Beach, Fla, the district, state and region champion 9-under Arlington Babe Ruth Storm Black team is playing in the World Series and had a 1-1 record through two games. The tournament continues through this week.
Arlington won its first game, 3-0, over the JCB Diamond Kings Select near Jacksonville, Fla. Each team had three hits and Arlington made no errors.Will Bruce, Gavin Vaughan and John Anderson had the hits for Arlington, with Bruce having an RBI.
Theo Henson started and pitched five innings to get the win. He fanned three and allowd three hits. Miles Quinn pitched the final hitless inning with a strikeout.
“It was tremendous pitching from Theo Henson,” Storm manager Jeff Groharing said.
Arlington lost to the Florence 9-under Navy team, 8-3, in its second game, allowing seven runs in the first inning. Arlington, which made three errors, had just two hits, going to Michael Groharing and Quinn with a double and an RBI. Bruce stole one base.
Quinn pitched four innings of relief in the game. He allowed no hits or runs and fanned four with one walk.
