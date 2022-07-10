MAGIC SOFTBALL CAMPS: The 12-under McLean Magic girls softball team is holding tryouts at McLean High School on Tuesday. July 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. Register at www.mcleanmagic.org/tryouts.
VIENNA BABE RUTH HOSTING STATE TOURNEY: The Greater Vienna Babe Ruth League is hosting the state Babe Ruth tournament at Waters Field in Vienna at the 13-year-old age level July 14-18.
Vienna is the host team. Other teams will be from Arlington, Northern Fairfax and South Hill.
The opening game is Thursday, July 14 at 4 p.m. between Northern Fairfax and Arlington. Vienna hosts a game at 7 p.m. that night.
SOFTBALL UMPIRES NEEDED: The Northern Virginia Softball Umpires Association is seeking individuals interested in becoming certified umpires for high-school and recreational fastpitch softball in the local area. Complete training is provided.
For more information, email uic@nvsua.org or visit www.nvsua.org. Complete training provided. Schedules are flexible.
SENIOR SOFTBALL: Join Northern Virginia Senior Softball to play slow-pitch softball, with the average age of 66, and no tryouts, just an assessment to place players on teams in three skill-level conferences. Visit nvss.org or call Dave at (703) 663-7881 for information and to see if the upcoming seasons.
FAIRFAX ADULT SOFTBALL: Fairfax County Adult Softball offers play for men and women in a number of different leagues and for various ages. To register and for more information, visit www.fairfaxadultsoftball.com.
