Cameron Romero, president and CEO of Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, recently presented a donation to Arlington Post 139 American Legion summer baseball team manager Bob Romano.
The organization and the post are collaborating on development of an affordable-housing apartment complex in Virginia Square.
Post 139 will be the defending District 17 tournament champion this coming summer season.
The Arlington team finished 14-9 last summer, having its season and playoffs end with a 2-2 record and third-place in the state tournament.
The 2022 season begins in June.
