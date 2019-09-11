Former Great Falls Little League player and current umpire, Sasha Minsky, has teamed with Africa On Deck, a non-profit organization that supports baseball in underprivileged areas of South Africa.
His goal is to collect used baseball equipment and transport it to Johannesburg during the first week in December (South Africa’s summer). The equipment will be donated to the Alexandra Baseball Club, which is located in one of South Africa’s poorest townships where 650,000 people live in a 2.5 square mile area.
Minsky recently met with Victor Ngoepe, who grew up in a South African baseball clubhouse. Ngoepe now plays for a Pittsburgh Pirates’ farm team. His brother, Gift, was the first native of continental Africa to play in the Major Leagues.
The collection date for the event is Friday, Sept. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nike Field No. 1 in Great Falls.
