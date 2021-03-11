Local baseball leagues and teams in the Sun Gazette's coverage areas are already busy with preseason activities or are preparing to start soon. See information below.
ALTERNATIVE BASEBALL: The Alternative Baseball Organization for players with autism and other disabilities is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers and players to help start a new program in Arlington and Fairfax counties this coming spring and summer.
The organization is for players in their teens to adults.
Games are played on regulation baseball fields and follow Major League rules, with wooden bats. The organization provides equipment and resources.
For information, contact alternativebaseball@gmail.com or call Taylor Duncan at (770) 313-1762.
BABE RUTH REGISTRATION: Registration is ongoing for Greater Vienna Babe Ruth baseball with instructions found at www. GVBR.org.
VIENNA LITTLE LEAGUE REGISTRATION: Vienna Little League, serving more than 1,100 players, has opened registration for its spring baseball season at www.vll.org.
To address COVID-19 risks, the league is developing comprehensive health and safety protocols for the spring season and its return-to-play-plan. For questions, contact viennallsafety@gmail.com.
The league offers multiple levels of play for players age 4 through age 12 and a Challenger Division. Descriptions of each level and age requirements can be found on the Website.
McLEAN LITTLE LEAGUE REGISTRATION: McLean Little League has opened registration for its spring baseball and girls softball seasons at www.mcleanll.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.