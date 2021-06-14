Flint Hill School baseball player Trevor Barbessi was chosen first-team all-state at the Division I private-school level for his performance this spring.
His play helped the team finish 8-3 and earn a state-tournament berth in the shortened high-school season.
Making second team from Flint Hill were Jackson Emory and J.T. Landwehr.
Potomac School’s Andrew Ruggeri was chosen second team Division I all-state. He helped the Panthers finish 10-4 and go 1-1 in the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.