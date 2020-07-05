The spring season was short, yet local residents Zach Perkins and Jason Volpicelli were honored nonetheless for their strong on-field performances as members of the Washington and Lee University baseball team.
Perkins, a 2019 Madison High School graduate, earned the all-state Baseball College Division Rookie of the Year award, chosen by the Virginia Sports Information Directors.
Volpicelli, a Great Falls resident and Paul VI Catholic High graduate, was a first-team all-state selection.
The two helped the team to a 10-4 record when the rest of the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perkins, a freshman outfielder for the Generals, batted .382 in 12 games, all starts. Of his 21 hits, five were doubles and two were triples. Perkins drove in 16 runs and stole a base.
Beginning his career on a nine-game hitting streak, Perkins logged at least one hit in 11 contests, with seven multi-hit efforts.
Volpicelli, a junior shortstop, hit .361 in 14 games. Of his team-high 22 hits, three were doubles. Volpicelli had 14 RBI and three sacrifice flies. He scored 16 runs.
Volpicelli had seven multi-hit outings, and closed the season on a 10-game hitting streak.
Volpicelli, a former Great Falls Little League standout and multiple-time all-star, continued a strong career for Washington and Lee. He batted .300 as a freshman and .341 as a sophomore.
Madison High 2019 graduate Luke Erdmann also played for Washington and Lee as a freshman during the spring. In five games with 16 at-bats, the utility player had a .375 average with three RBI and two steals.
Perkins was key a member of the 2019 Vienna Post 180 American Legion team that won district and state championships, then finished second in the region, one victory from advancing to the World Series.
This summer, Perkins is playing for the Sliders team in the new Northern Virginia Collegiate Baseball League. That season was scheduled to begin July 2.
