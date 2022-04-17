Arlington’s three public-school baseball teams combined to win just two of 11 games during spring-break non-district action last week.
The Washington-Liberty Generals (3-7) and Yorktown Patriots (6-6) each finished 1-3, with the Wakefield Warriors (1-10) going 0-3.
Washington-Liberty’s four games were highlighted by a 12-2 road victory in six innings over Hylton High School in the team’s final game. The Generals made no errors and had 11 hits, led by a double and triple and two RBI from Quinn Brennan and a double and two hits with an RBI from Tyler Dinan. The two players each stole two bases. Dinan added a sacrifice fly.
The win snapped W-L’s six-game losing streak.
David Haley, Mack Kiatrungrit, Luke Harnishfeger, Mark Haines and Jack Butler each had a hit and one RBI in the game, Jack Couture had a sacrifice fly, Patrick Ashley doubled and Jake Guffey had a hit and two steals.
On the mound, Couture threw a 72-pitch complete-game six hitter with five strikeouts and one walk. He allowed one earned run.
The Generals’ final two losses were to Woodbridge, 10-7, and Osbourn, 5-4. Seven errors and nine walks against Woodbridge cost W-L, which allowed no earned runs in the setback.
Against Woodbridge, Harnishfeger and Logan Springberg had two hits each for Washington-Liberty. Haines, Brennan, Kiatrungrit and James Thiriez each had one hit.
In the loss to Osbourn, three errors hurt the Generals.
Dinan (two RBI, three steals) and Guffey each had two hits, Couture doubled and Haley had a hit.
Ashley threw a complete game, striking out nine.
Washington-Liberty opened spring-break play with a 4-1 loss to 2021 Class 6 state-tournament runner-up Colgan.
The Generals played all four games in Prince William County.
* Playing their three games in Myrtle Beach, Wakefield lost to Whitney Young, 8-4, Liverpool, 10-5, and Starpoint, 6-0.
Mason Bull, Wade Bringham, Peter Boerstling, Michael Duncan and Charles Grove were among Wakefield’s top hitters in the games.
* Yorktown also spent spring break in Myrtle Beach playing in the Mingo Bay Tournament, with its games at three different high schools. The Patriots’ win was a 5-4 victory in nine innings over Northern Virginia rival Alexandria City at Aynor High School.
Trevor McAndrews belted the game-winning solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. It was his third homer of the season.
“Trevor really came through with a big hit in that situation,” Yorktown coach John Skaggs said. “That was so nice.”
McAndrews had two for Yorktown, as did Jack Rucker and J.J. Foti, with a double each. Rucker had two RBI and Foti one.
Ketz Murray was the winning pitcher in 21/3 innings of hitless and scoreless relief, with four strikeouts and no walks.
The Patriots’ losses were to host Conway, 5-1, host Aynor, 7-6, and host Carolina Forest (17-3) by a 5-0 score when home pitcher Nolan Alexander threw an 83-pitch seven-inning perfect game with nine strikeouts.
“He was so good,” Skaggs said of the right-hander. “He didn’t throw many fastballs, instead a lot of sliders and changeups.”
In the loss to Conway, McAndrews, Foti, Bradley Labant and Ryan Powers each had hits and Ben Langsam had a sacrifice fly.
Against Aynor, the walk-off winning run scored on a passed ball with two outs in the last of the seventh inning. Yorktown was hurt by three errors, allowing just one earned run in the game.
Kyle Langley had two of Yorktown’s six hits with an RBI. Josh Sharkey added one hit and two RBI and Powers and Zach Moss each had one hit and one RBI.
Chase Rubin struck out 10 in six innings and allowed one earned run on the mound for the Patriots.
