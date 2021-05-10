Behind a combined 14-strikeout shutout effort of pitchers James Tallon and Nathan Knowles, the host Yorktown Patriots (3-1, 1-1) blanked the McLean Highlanders, 4-0, in Liberty District high-school baseball action.
The left-handed Tallon started and worked six innings, fanning 13, walking one and allowing three hits. Knowles pitched the final seventh inning with one strikeout, needing just 13 pitches.
“James and Nathan were very good and we got enough runs we needed,” Yorktown coach John Skaggs said of the team’s third win in a row.
Yorktown had five hits, with Knowles, Trevor McAndrews and Ryan Bhojwani having a hit and RBI each. Anthony Guerrera and Patrick Chmiel each had hits, and Jacob Friend stole two bases.
McLean made four errors and walked two runners home.
* The Wakefield Warriors improved to 3-0 with a 10-0 rout of the Lewis Lancers.
Leading Wakefield’s 10-hit attack with the bats was Garrett Dougherty with a double, triple and one RBI and Charlie Grove with two hits and RBI.
Sean Iredell had a hit and three RBI; Landon Thomas had two RBI; Alex Wood, Lorenzo Snyder and Mike Guruli each had one hit and an RBI; Jordan Bussie doubled; and Wade Bringham had a hit.
Dougherty was the winning pitcher in two innings of work He struck out three and allowed jus one hit..
The 3-0 start is Wakefield’s best since it began the 1994 season with a 2-0-1 mark.
“This is the most balanced overall and complete team we have had since I have been coaching Wakefield,” head coach Mike Ruck said. “One through nine in the lineup are solid and can hit, and we have good depth at pitching. The guys all throw strikes and work fast.”
Wakefield had a district game against the Edison Eagles rained out last week.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals (1-3) lost to Langley, 15-9, and Herndon, 11-2, last week in Liberty District action.
Ian Smith had two hits and an RBI against Langley, Quinn Brennan tripled and had four RBI and James Thirez added two RBI.
Mark Haines swiped two bases, had a hit and one RBI against Herndon, Jake Aarowsmith had an RBI and doubled, as did Brennan.
The Generals made three errors and walked 12.
* The Bishop O’Connell Knights (3-1) blanked Wilson, 6-0, and nipped The Heights, 4-3, in recent action.
Carson Mayfield threw the two-hit shutout against Wilson with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Tommy Kanakos had two hits and two RBI, A.J. Haines had a hit and knocked in two runs, Bradley Armour had one hit and one RBI, and Bobby McDonough added a hit.
Against The Heights, McDonough pitched three innings in relief to get the win. He struck out four, allowed no hits or runs, did not walk a batter and threw just 31 pitches. Four O’Connell pitchers combined for a one hitter. Jack O’Connor started, worked three innings and fanned seven.
Nick Frazier had two hits, an RBI and two stolen bases. Armour had a double and an RBI. The Knights had just three hits and were aided by four errors by The Heights.
