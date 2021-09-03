That maroon-covered and a bit scraped and bruised baseball scorebook that was used by the Sun Gazette staff in recent weeks unfortunately has been stored away for the coming fall and winter.
With the high-school and summer hardball campaigns now pretty much over, with the exception of some insignificant travel ball, and the autumn football season having begun, that scorebook has no use right now. So it’s stacked away on a closet shelf, waiting for the 2022 spring campaign to begin.
When do pitchers and catchers report? The answer is February, and that’s a real long time from now.
When in use, that non-digital old-fashioned Scoremaster scorebook, needing only a sharp pencil or two to operate, recorded a number of notable results during the spring and summer. In the high-school season, the Madison Warhawks’ baseball victories in district, region and state-tournament championship games were scored in that ledger.
Also recorded was the girls state-championship softball contest won by the Bishop O’Connell High School Knights, defeating Potomac School in extra innings, as the book notes.
Additionally included on those pages were playoff-game results of the Cinderella Washington-Liberty High girls softball team, surprising many by winning a region-tournament crown, then advancing to the Class 6 state-playoff competition.
The final recording in the book was another Cinderella story of sorts: Arlington Post 139 defeating top-seed Vienna Post 180 in the title tilt of the summertime’s American Legion District 17 tournament.
Certainly plenty of notable details and exciting results were written in pencil in that well-used tablet. It still contains scads of blank pages awaiting many more markings and erasings when the 2022 campaigns begin.
