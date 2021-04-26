The defending Liberty District Tournament Yorktown High School baseball team was scheduled to open its 2021 season with a home game over the visiting South Lakes Seahawks earlier this week.
“The pitching is there, our bats have potential, and we’ll see how our infield defense is,” Yorktown coach John Skaggs said.
Yorktown is a favorite to defend its title, with a strong pitching staff, led by William and Mary-bound Nathan Knowles, and returning starting catcher Jacob Friend, who will play at Davidson College. Shortstop Ryan Bhojwani, a transfer from Bishop O’Connell High School, is Division I college player for Yorktown.
Yorktown was 13-11 in 2019, received a first-round region tourney bye, then lost to Centreville in the quarterfinals.
