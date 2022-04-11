*The Madison Warhawks (5-3) finished 3-2 during a spring-break high-school baseball tournament in Charleston, S.C., losing their first and final games. In between, Madison had three convincing victories over Brookland-Cayce, 7-1, St. Frances de Sales, 14-6, and the Bishop England, 14-3.
The winning pitches in Madison’s victories were Connor Barry, Bannon Brazell and Scott Harthun.
Among Madison’s leading hitters were Brazell, Alex Jreige and Connor Moore with home runs and other hits; Tanner Wharton with multiple doubles; Bo Kuhblank with multiple hits and RBI; Jason Cassidy with two doubles; Mac Lewis; Jaden Kritsky; and Patrick Colyar.
* The Oakton Cougars (7-2) compiled a 4-1 record on a spring-break baseball trip to Myrtle Beach. Winning pitches for Oakton were Zach Danielczyk, Alex Crudder, Tanner Vislay and Ryan Sleight, with Noah Toole earning a save. Top hitters for the Cougars were Toole, Sleight, Will Dornbusch, Thomas Huitema, Ethan Jones, Robbie Lavey, Liam Andrews and Zach DeKoven.
* The Langley Saxons (3-6) finished 3-2 during a spring-break high-school baseball tournament in Myrtle Beach.Langley defeated Boyd County, 10-2, Whitely County, 10-9, and Morgan County, 15-5.
In those wins, Aidan Hohenthaner and Scott Coker homered for Langley, Bobby Fleming had two triples and a double among his hits, Matthew Kim doubled and tripled, Andrew Kang and Ryan D’Aquil doubled, Parker Whelan had a three-hit game, and Hank Lippman and Patrick Kelly were among other top hitters.
Lippman and Andrew Schindler pitched complete games to get wins and Danny Fleming also got a win, with Owen Lochhead earning a save. Lippman struck out 15 in his victory.
