Two fall Arlington Travel Baseball teams recently won championships at the third annaul Coach Fox Classic.
The 12-under Blue won the title behind strong pitching from Noah Haught, Hank Thomson and Kailen Hackmann.
The Blue rattled off three straight victories against the Virginia Stars, 4-3, the Sandy Spring Falcons, 2-0, and the Mount Vernon Mavericks 9-1 to seal the championship.
Other players were Anthony and Blake Rucker, Cooper Colucia, Henry Gerber, Jack Woda, J.T. White, Ian Parrish, Noah Hitzig and Nicolas Rohrbach. Coaches were Glenn Swanson and Sam Fox, for whom the tournament is named after.
The 9-under Blue went 4-0 to win the that title. In pool play, they defeated the Pioneer Legends, 14-2, and Sterling Xplosion, 12-1. In the semifinals, the Blue downed the Sterling Xplosion, 4-1, then in the championship game topped the Arlington Storm, 9-1. The Blue allowed just five runs in four games.
Players for the 9-under Blue were Nick Nimerala, Bryce Decker, Henry Porter, Kayden Ragsdale, Liam Glynn, Jack Trumble, Matt Woolfley, Zack Liu-Bailey, Jackson Davis, Luke Guffey, Cameron Kreger and Thomas Neyman.
Josh DiDonato coached the team to a 13-1 record.
