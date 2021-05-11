BRENTSVILLE 2, GEORGE MASON 1: Zach Westenhofer singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 11th for the Tigers (3-0 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 3-0 overall).
Jason Boak went 3 for 5 for Brentsville and Westenhofer 2 for 5. Boak was also the winning pitcher. He tossed four innings of relief, striking out six and allowing one hit and one walk.
WOODBRIDGE 2, JOHN CHAMPE 1: Luke Pietrandrea and Philip Hunter combined on a two-hitter and 15 strikeouts as the Vikings (1-3) won their first game of the season.
Pietrandrea struck out 10 and gave up no earned runs and two hits in five innings. Hunter pitched the final two innings and recorded five strikeouts.
Carter Newman and Anthony Simmons each had two hits for Woodbridge, which scored both its runs in the top of the third inning.
HYLTON 12, GAR-FIELD 2: Matt Gum was 2 for 3 with four RBIs to pace the Hylton offense. Diego Barrett was 3 for 4 with one RBI and three runs scored.
Moises Perez started the game. He allowed three hits, three walks and no earned runs and struck out eight over five innings. Hylton is now 3-1 overall and in the Cardinal District.
COLGAN 12, FOREST PARK 0 (five innings): Ryan Kennedy and Brett Renfrow combined on a two-hitter and 12 strikeouts as the Sharks improved to 4-0 in the Cardinal District and 5-0 overall.
Kennedy pitched the first four innings and gave up two hits and struck out 10 for the win.
Brandon Cassedy was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and three runs scored from the lead-off position. Renfrow added two RBIs.
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 3, UNITY REED 1: The visiting Wolves scored a run in the sixth and seventh innings to break a 1-1 tie in Monday’s non-district win.
Mason Sauder led Unity Reed (1-2) with two hits. Derek Reece took the loss. He started the game and allowed no earned runs, no hits and three walks and struck out four.
