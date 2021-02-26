As expected for a state-championship team, multiple basketball players for the Madison Warhawks earned all-district and all-region recognition for helping the girls high-school team finish 16-1.
Madison won the Virginia High School League Class 6 girls state crown as well as the preceding 6D North Region Tournament, compiling a 5-0 postseason record. The state crown was the Warhawks’ second in a row and fourth overall.
On the Concorde District level, all five Madison starters were honored.
Senior Amalia Makrigiorgos and junior sisters Grace and Alayna Arnolie were chosen first team. Making second team were junior Katie Koshuta and sophomore Sarah Link. Alayna Arnolie made the all-defensive team.
On the all-region level, Makrigiorgos and Grace Arnolie were chosen first team and Alayna Arnolie was second team.
Class 6 all-state selections are expected to be announced in a few days.
So far, Madison girls head coach Kirsten Stone has not received any postseason awards. Stone, who played at Madison, earned her 250th career coaching win this season. She has 262 victories overall.
A number of other local girls basketball players in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas also were honored on the district and region levels for their 2020-21 contributions.
Making first-team all-region were twin sisters Christina and Mary Trivisonno from the National District champion Marshall Statesmen. Oakton High senior Hannah Kaloi also made first team all-region.
Chosen second-team all-region were Langley’s Annabeth Holsinger, Marshall’s Val Dirkse and McLean’s Mia Fitzgerald.
In the National District, the Trivisonno sisters were chosen co-Players of the Year and to the first team along with Dirkse, who was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Mary Trivisonno also made the all-defensive team.
Making second team from the National District were Marshall’s Rylie Hughes, Sela Scheinman and Brenna Smith.
In the Liberty District, Holsinger and Fitzgerald made first team, with Langley’s Caitlyn Shumadine and Taylor Maguire and McLean’s Sophie Smith and Kara Bremser chosen second team. Maguire and Fitzgerald made the all-defensive team.
The Trivisonno sisters helped Marshall win two region championships and multiple district crowns during their high-school careers.
NOTE: The Madison girls had a 5-0 playoff record this season and were very consistent on offense in those games, averaging 56.2 points per outing The Warhawks scored in the 50s in all five contests – in order 59, 58, 56, 54, 54.
