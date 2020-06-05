Multiple girls and boys senior basketball players from high schools in the Sun Gazette coverage areas were recognized in some manner for their performances during the 2019-20 season by the popular Website Novahoops.com.
On the girls side, guards Elizabeth Dufrane from McLean High and Tedi Makrigiorgos of Madison were chosen as starters on the All-NOVA senior girls public-school team.
Chosen as reserves were Zoe Soule of Marshall High and Marya Mufti of Langley.
Making honorable mentions were Rachel South and Caroline Catterton of Marshall, McLean’s Elly Glenn and Oakton’s Lauren McMarlin and Grace Meshanko.
On the boys side, Madison’s Soren Almquist was chosen as a reserve. Making honorable mention were McLean’s Randy Shephard, Madison’s Harrison Patel, Marshall’s Thomas Burke and Oakton’s Max Wilson and Winston Aja-Omu.
Chosen to the All-NOVA senior girls private-school selections from the area were Madeira School’s Amara Eley as a reserve and Annie Newton as honorable mention.
Local All-NOVA senior boys private-school selections were starter Noel Brown of Flint Hill and reserve Jamel Melvin of Potomac School.
Chosen honorable mention were J.T. Tyson of Potomac School and from Flint Hill, Justice Ellison, Ronald Ayers and Dowar Jioklow.
MADISON’S AD AWARD: Madison High School senior baseball player Chris Polymeropoulos recently received the school’s Athletic Director’s Award.
John Kenny, Madison’s director of student activities, said the award is given to a senior who is the epitome of a high-school athlete, leader, student-athlete and classmate.
“He is supportive of his peers, kind to everyone and demonstrates a level of maturity appreciated by all who come in contact with him,” Kenny said.
Polymeropoulos would have been the baseball team’s starting catcher during the spring season, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will continue playing baseball at Roanoke College, but first this summer for the Bunt Cakes of the new Northern Virginia College Baseball League, expected to begin in July and last for five weeks.
LANGLEY SPRING SPORTS PROGRAM: Even though there were no high-school sports this spring, the Langley High School Athletic Boosters still published its spring athletic program, dedicating it to the school’s 2020 senior class.
Each Langley spring athlete will receive a copy of the program as a gift from the boosters. Any seniors or anyone interested in obtaining the program should contact Becky Zeiller at bzeiller@verizon.net.
